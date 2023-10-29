Death Toll from Israeli Strikes on Gaza Tops 8,000
"The death count linked to the Israeli aggression is past 8,000, half of whom are children," the health ministry said, NDTV reported.
The Israeli regime has been waging a relentless war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based Resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years. The surprise Palestinian offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.
Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.