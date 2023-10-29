0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 10:10

Death Toll from Israeli Strikes on Gaza Tops 8,000

Story Code : 1091950
"The death count linked to the Israeli aggression is past 8,000, half of whom are children," the health ministry said, NDTV reported.

The Israeli regime has been waging a relentless war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based Resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad launched their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years. The surprise Palestinian offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion against the coastal territory.
