Sunday 29 October 2023 - 10:12

US Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 1091951
US Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack
Following the rocket attack, the sound of several explosions was heard from inside the US base.

Later on Sunday, news sources reported that the US military base in Al-Shaddadah in the northeastern Syrian Al-Hasakah Governorate had come under drone attack.

The responsibility for the attack on the illegal US base, located near the Al-Jebsa oil field, was claimed by the Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance group, TASS reported.

In reaction to US support for the Israeli regime in the Gaza war, the Resistance groups have repeatedly targeted the positions of American forces in recent days.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Saturday announced that it has targeted the US Al-Tanf base in Syria with two drones.

Also on Saturday, local sources in Syria's Deir ez-Zur province reported that several explosions were heard at the US military base in the Al-Omar oil field.

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
