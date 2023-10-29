0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 10:16

New York: Arrests Made as Hundreds of Mostly Jewish Protesters Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Wearing black T-shirts saying “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name,” at least 200 of the demonstrators were detained by New York Police Department officers and led out of the train station, their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

The massive sit-in was called by the group Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, an anti-Zionist group, which said thousands of its members had attended what it described as an “emergency sit-in”, blocking the main concourse of the city’s central rail station. JVP put the number of arrests at more than 300.

Photos and videos showing police in the station alongside dozens of protesters whose arms had been tied behind their backs.



The NYPD said the protesters were taken briefly into custody, issued summonses and released, and that a more exact number of detentions would be available Saturday morning.
