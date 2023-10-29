New York: Arrests Made as Hundreds of Mostly Jewish Protesters Call for Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - Hundreds of people were arrested when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station in protest of Israeli war on Gaza, police and organizers said.

Wearing black T-shirts saying “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name,” at least 200 of the demonstrators were detained by New York Police Department officers and led out of the train station, their hands zip-tied behind their backs.The massive sit-in was called by the group Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, an anti-Zionist group, which said thousands of its members had attended what it described as an “emergency sit-in”, blocking the main concourse of the city’s central rail station. JVP put the number of arrests at more than 300.Photos and videos showing police in the station alongside dozens of protesters whose arms had been tied behind their backs.The NYPD said the protesters were taken briefly into custody, issued summonses and released, and that a more exact number of detentions would be available Saturday morning.