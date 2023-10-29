Aid Groups Raise Concerns over Gaza Hospital Threats by Israel

Islam Times - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed deep concern over reports that the Palestinian Red Crescent received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Ghebreyesus stated, "We reiterate – it's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives."Al-Quds Hospital, situated in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City, faced "serious threats" from Israeli forces to "immediately evacuate the hospital as it is going to be bombed," according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS).The hospital, located just 50 meters from areas affected by bombings, has been sheltering a significant number of displaced individuals.Aerial footage revealed a considerable gathering of displaced individuals seeking refuge in the hospital's courtyards. Hospital authorities reported receiving five warnings from the Israeli army regarding imminent bombings.The hospital, affiliated with the PRCS, has become a haven for those affected by the ongoing Israeli bombardment, accommodating 12,000 displaced civilians, primarily children and women.Doctors Without Borders called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian supplies. The Switzerland-based aid group emphasized the dire situation in Gaza, with northern Gaza being heavily affected and civilians lacking shelter.The spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, urged the international community to pressure the Israeli army to cease targeting healthcare infrastructure. He also called on Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing, emphasizing the critical need for regular medical assistance.Since the conflict began, only 87 trucks have been allowed to enter Gaza, a significant reduction compared to the daily pre-conflict average of 100.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his desperate appeals for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the situation is rapidly deteriorating. Guterres expressed regret over Israel's intensified military operations and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, calling it a humanitarian catastrophe.The chair of the UN Commission of Inquiry, Navi Pillay, discussed the findings related to the "unlawful occupation of Palestinian Territory."Weeks before the October 7 attack on Gaza, Pillay's report highlighted Israel's increasingly militarized law enforcement operations and repeated attacks on Gaza aimed at maintaining its unlawful 56-year occupation.Since the conflict began, over 8,005 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, with air and ground assaults continuing in Gaza.