0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 22:06

NATO Member’s New Government Warns US of Changed Defense Policy

Story Code : 1092057
NATO Member’s New Government Warns US of Changed Defense Policy
“When things ain’t working out you need to fix it,” Robert Kalinak wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday, following a meeting with US Ambassador Gautam Rana, where he said “mutual interests and current security challenges were discussed,”  RT reported.

“Slovakia’s foreign and defense policy has experienced failure after failure and Slovaks can no longer pay for the mistakes of their leader,” he explained, adding that the current agreement is “ill-formulated” and puts Slovakia under the obligation to relinquish “much-needed military equipment and ammunition.”

Kalinak stressed that Slovakia values cooperation with its “Western partners,” but the newly elected leadership will not follow in the footsteps of the previous “servile government” and will act in the interest of its own people.

“We conveyed to the US Ambassador at the meeting the position of the pro-Slovak Government – we will not send new shipments from Slovak ammunition depots to Ukraine and the defense agreement will have to be modified,” the defense minister said.

Slovakia has officially suspended any military aid to Ukraine after the Slovak Social Democracy party secured victory in parliamentary elections in September. Prime Minister Robert Fico vowed that not “a single round (of ammunition) will be sent to Ukraine.”

On Friday, Fico again questioned the EU’s unprecedented funding to Kiev, rejecting the proposed new tranche of €50 billion and saying that Slovakia will only agree to increased contribution to the EU if promised that the funds will not be “embezzled” by Kiev.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
Iranian Army Ground Force Kicks Off Massive Military Drills
27 October 2023
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
Infuriated US Forces Attack Eastern Syria
27 October 2023
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
Brazil President Says War on Gaza Is Genocide
26 October 2023