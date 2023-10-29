0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 22:11

12 Killed in Plane Crash in Brazil

Story Code : 1092061
A statement by the Acre state government on Sunday said the plane was a single-engine Cessna Caravan, and it crashed near the Rio Branco airport, Aljazeera reports.

All 10 passengers – nine adults and an infant – as well as the pilot and the co-pilot all died at the scene, it said, adding that there will be an investigation. It remains unclear what the passengers’ nationalities are.

The plane was headed to Envira, a small town in the neighboring Amazonas state of Brazil. It was reportedly operated by the local firm ART Taxi Aereo.

Citing local media, the AFP news agency reported that the plane erupted in flames on impact and caused a forest fire in a remote area near Brazil’s border with Peru and Bolivia.

This is the second such incident in less than two months, as 14 people had perished onboard a small jet that crashed in Amazonas state in September. All the victims of that crash – 12 passengers and two crew members – were Brazilian tourists.

The aircraft crashed as it was approaching the tourist town of Barcelos in heavy rain with low visibility, according to officials.
