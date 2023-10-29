Raisi Highlights Role of OIC in Stopping Gaza War

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in putting an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Speaking in the cabinet session in Tehran on Sunday, Raeisi said that the summit of OIC could be regarded as another effective step to help end the Gaza war.The move must be continued until the desired result is achieved, he further noted.Despite being oppressed in the Gaza war, the Palestinians have stood against the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, the President said, hailing the Islamic Resistance fighters in the war..He called for the collective support of all Muslims from the oppressed nation of Palestine, terming the recent Arab-drafted Gaza resolution as a crucial achievementThe United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved the resolution, drafted by Arab countries, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. 120 countries voted in favor, 14 voted against the resolution, and 45 abstained.