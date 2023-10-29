Hezbollah Official Urges Arab Rulers to Support Palestine

Islam Times - Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary General addressing Arab countries leaders said "Resistance is strong and firm, but Zionists will come to you".

Addressing leaders of Arab countries, Sheikh Naim Qassem said "What is going on in Gaza is an example of what will happen to you".He demanded Arab countries declare their support for the Palestinian people by holding meetings, confronting the enemy, and letting their nations state their positions freely.He stated that the atrocities of the United States, France, the UK, and Germany in fully supporting Israel's crimes and killing civilians were a sign of their lowest levels of respect for humanity.Naim Qassem added that the Palestine nation and the Resistance are paying the price for preserving the honor of the Ummah and the future generation, emphasizing that supporting them means defending Arab countries and nations.The Israeli regime has been bombarding Gaza since October 7, when fighters from Hamas and other groups launched the operation against the occupying entity in response to its intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. The death toll in Gaza since has reached over 8,000 with more than 20,500 wounded.Tel Aviv has, meanwhile, been threatening to launch a ground invasion.The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions. The United States and Israel's other Western backers have supported the regime's crimes in Gaza.