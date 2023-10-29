Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Pope Francis on Sunday called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Let no-one abandon the possibility of stopping the weapons," he said at his weekly blessing in St. Peter's Square.He then added in his own words, "We say 'ceasefire, ceasefire'. Brothers and sisters, stop! War is always a defeat, always"."in Gaza, in particular, let there be room to guarantee humanitarian aid, " Reuters quoted him as saying.The Israeli regime has been waging a barbaric war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian Resistance groups launched their biggest operation against the Zionist regime in years. The sneak attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 8,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 3,000 children, and left upwards of 20,500 others wounded.The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.The Israeli regime has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.