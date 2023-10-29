Russia Destroys 36 Ukrainian Drones over Black Sea, Crimea

Islam Times - Kyiv tried to attack targets on Russian territory with 36 drones, they were destroyed by air defense systems over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters.

On the night of October 29, [air defense systems] prevented an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out an attack by aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, TASS reported citing Russia’s Defense Ministry."On-duty air defense systems destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry added.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in the last several months after the loss of several strategic locations and the growing number of casualties.Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.