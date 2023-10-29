0
Sunday 29 October 2023 - 22:23

Israel Bombs Areas Close to Gaza’s al-Quds Hospital

Story Code : 1092067
The United Nations chief has repeated calls for a ceasefire to end “this nightmare for the people of Gaza, Israel”.

Israeli air strikes continue to pummel the area of Tal al-Hawa in Gaza City, where al-Quds hospital is located, says Al Jazeera Arabic’s Wael Dahdouh.

WHO chief says evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza 'deeply concerning’

The report from the Palestine Red Crescent Society on the evacuation threats to Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza is “deeply concerning,” the WHO chief said on Sunday.

“We reiterate - it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives,” Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

He added that healthcare must always be protected under International Humanitarian Law.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israel threatened to bomb the medical facility in Gaza and demanded an "immediate evacuation."

This comes as the Israeli army issued warnings to the hospital administration to evacuate, threatening to bomb the premises, Dahdouh said.

The latest air strikes have already damaged parts of the hospital, which is serving also as a shelter to more than 14,000 Internally Displaced Persons.
