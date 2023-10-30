Hezbollah SG to Deliver A Speech in the Festival Held to Honor Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

Islam Times - ‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.



Allah Almighty is Truthful



In a show of pride and glory for the martyrdom of fighters who were martyred on the path of liberating al-Quds, defending Lebanon, and supporting Gaza, the Palestinian people, and the sanctities;



Hezbollah is organizing a festival to honor the martyrs in which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech on Friday, November 3rd, 2023 at 15:00.



The festival is organized in different areas across Lebanon, in Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh], Nabatiyeh, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, and Baalbek.