Hezbollah SG to Deliver A Speech in the Festival Held to Honor Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In a show of pride and glory for the martyrdom of fighters who were martyred on the path of liberating al-Quds, defending Lebanon, and supporting Gaza, the Palestinian people, and the sanctities;
Hezbollah is organizing a festival to honor the martyrs in which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech on Friday, November 3rd, 2023 at 15:00.
The festival is organized in different areas across Lebanon, in Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh], Nabatiyeh, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, and Baalbek.