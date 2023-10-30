Spanish Minister: EU May Become Complicit in Genocide

Islam Times - Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra has urged European leaders to take immediate action against the apartheid “Israeli” entity, including severing diplomatic ties and imposing economic sanctions, amid the intensified bombing and expanded ground assault against the besieged Gaza Strip.

She also called for “Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prosecuted for the war crimes committed against civilians in Gaza.“After this hellish night in Gaza, I have a very simple but very important message for European leaders. Do not make us complicit in genocide. Act. Not in our name,” Belarra said in a passionate video message on X [formerly Twitter] on Saturday.More than 8,000 Palestinians, including 3,342 children, have been killed in Gaza since the “Israeli” entity’s air campaign began, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.Addressing the severity of the current situation in Gaza and the “Israeli” entity’s disproportionate retaliation, the minister highlighted the termination of internet and telephone services in the strip, claiming that the move “has a very clear objective” of guaranteeing that “‘Israel’ commits crimes against humanity without consequences.”“Our inaction is turning us into accomplices,” the minister stressed, arguing that “‘Israel’ believes that its international alliances guarantee its impunity.”“We have to act now, tomorrow will be too late,” she continued, voicing her message to the EU leaders to cut diplomatic relations with the "Israeli" entity and "Carry out exemplary economic sanctions against those responsible for this genocide. And without a doubt, let's take Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court, so that he can be tried for what he is, a war criminal.”She also appealed to EU citizens to take to the streets and raise their voice so that “this genocide” comes to an end.The “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] escalated air and ground attack on Gaza on Friday, causing a near-total communication blackout. Connectivity was partially restored over the weekend, but the “Israeli” blockade of Gaza continues; Netanyahu announced the “second stage” of the its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday.