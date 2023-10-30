0
Monday 30 October 2023 - 09:06

US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real

Story Code : 1092132
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
“We are vigilant, because we are seeing elevated threats against our forces throughout the region and an elevated risk of this conflict spreading to other parts of the region. We are doing everything in our power to deter and prevent that,” Sullivan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Asked about the US strikes in the region, Sullivan confirmed: “If attacks continue, we will respond, and I think the Iranians understand our message.”

“We, of course, are taking every measure necessary to protect our forces, to increase our vigilance and to work with other countries in the region to try to keep this conflict that is currently in ‘Israel’ and Gaza from spinning out into a regional conflict,” Sullivan said.

He further mentioned: “But the risk is real, and therefore, vigilance is high, and the steps that we are taking to deter that and prevent that are serious, systematic and ongoing.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
30 October 2023
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
29 October 2023
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023