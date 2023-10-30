US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real

Islam Times - The US so-called national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that his country sees an elevated risk of a spillover conflict in the Middle East.

“We are vigilant, because we are seeing elevated threats against our forces throughout the region and an elevated risk of this conflict spreading to other parts of the region. We are doing everything in our power to deter and prevent that,” Sullivan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”Asked about the US strikes in the region, Sullivan confirmed: “If attacks continue, we will respond, and I think the Iranians understand our message.”“We, of course, are taking every measure necessary to protect our forces, to increase our vigilance and to work with other countries in the region to try to keep this conflict that is currently in ‘Israel’ and Gaza from spinning out into a regional conflict,” Sullivan said.He further mentioned: “But the risk is real, and therefore, vigilance is high, and the steps that we are taking to deter that and prevent that are serious, systematic and ongoing.”