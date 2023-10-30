UNRWA: Fabric of Society is Starting to Break down in Gaza

Islam Times - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA warned that “The fabric of society in Gaza is starting to break down, echoing warnings Sunday of a breakdown in civil order."

In an interview with CNN, Thomas White, director of affairs for Gaza for UNRWA, said people were looting logistics and aid warehouses in the enclave in a “breakdown in civil order”.“We have been warning for a couple days now, that if essential public services and humanitarian aid would not be provided to the population in a sustained way we would see a breakdown in civil order. What we are seeing right now is the first stages of that, and that some of our logistic bases were looted by hundreds of young men. It's a very worrying sign that the fabric of society is starting to break down,” White said.He didn’t only express concern for the people of Gaza but also for UNRWA's ability to maintain operations there.White called for a humanitarian ceasefire, citing the urgent need to “get the assistance that people need and stabilize society in Gaza.”