0
Monday 30 October 2023 - 09:16

19 MKO Terrorist Members Arrested in South Eastern Iran

Story Code : 1092137
19 MKO Terrorist Members Arrested in South Eastern Iran
According to Iran press, in the joint announcement of the General Directorate of Intelligence of Sistan and Baluchistan and the IRGC Intelligence Organization, it is stated that the MKO  terrorist outfit, which has been trying to spread hypocrisy in the southeast of Iran since the past, on the basis of ethnic and religious diversity; In recent months, after identifying, attracting and training a number of talented elements in cyberspace, they were used to assassinate prominent ethnic and religious figures, foment insecurity by inciting riots, damaging public property, attacking military and law enforcement centers, and killing Destructive slogans in the Friday prayer ceremony.

In this joint announcement, it is stated that after obtaining preliminary information, the security forces of Iran, in a series of joint intelligence and operational measures, while closely monitoring and surveillance of the movements of the MKO members, in a coordinated action, identified the wide network of that affiliated group and identified 19 of its members in Sistan and Balochistan Province was arrested.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, various activities have been carried out to subvert and confront the Islamic Republic of Iran by America, the Zionist regime and their regional allies.

In recent years, with the failure of the maximum pressure of American sanctions; The maximum security pressure against Iran was formed; In these movements, there is extensive cooperation between Israel, The US and Britain.
Comment


Featured Stories
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
30 October 2023
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
29 October 2023
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023