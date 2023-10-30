19 MKO Terrorist Members Arrested in South Eastern Iran

Islam Times - In a joint statement, the General Directorate of Intelligence of Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced the arrest of 19 members of the MKO terrorist out fit in this southeastern province of Iran.

According to Iran press, in the joint announcement of the General Directorate of Intelligence of Sistan and Baluchistan and the IRGC Intelligence Organization, it is stated that the MKO terrorist outfit, which has been trying to spread hypocrisy in the southeast of Iran since the past, on the basis of ethnic and religious diversity; In recent months, after identifying, attracting and training a number of talented elements in cyberspace, they were used to assassinate prominent ethnic and religious figures, foment insecurity by inciting riots, damaging public property, attacking military and law enforcement centers, and killing Destructive slogans in the Friday prayer ceremony.In this joint announcement, it is stated that after obtaining preliminary information, the security forces of Iran, in a series of joint intelligence and operational measures, while closely monitoring and surveillance of the movements of the MKO members, in a coordinated action, identified the wide network of that affiliated group and identified 19 of its members in Sistan and Balochistan Province was arrested.After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, various activities have been carried out to subvert and confront the Islamic Republic of Iran by America, the Zionist regime and their regional allies.In recent years, with the failure of the maximum pressure of American sanctions; The maximum security pressure against Iran was formed; In these movements, there is extensive cooperation between Israel, The US and Britain.