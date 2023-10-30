Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah appeared in a short video shared on Sunday as the deadly “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip entered its 23rd day.

The video, which lasts approximately 10 seconds, shows Sayyed Nasrallah, from the back, walking past Hezbollah flag.While “Israeli” media were quick to start theorizing about the short video, some commentators said the video might be a hint that Sayyed Nasrallah will soon deliver a speech.“[Sayyed] Nasrallah is hinting that he is in the picture... wait and see what's coming,” Yaron Schneider, “Israeli” Channel 12 commentator on Arab affairs, suggested.Schneider also noted that the “Israeli” entity has been receiving a lot of signals from Hezbollah in recent days, indicating they are on the brink of more intense involvement than previously seen.“While there has been no clear statement, no explicit declaration from [Sayyed] Nasrallah, there has only been the remark that [fallen] Hezbollah fighters are martyrs on the road to al-Quds [Jerusalem],” Schneider said.Some analysts believe that Sayyed Nasrallah not yet having spoken is part of the party's “psychological warfare”.Yedioth Ahronoth daily captioned the video as, “Hezbollah's Psychological War... Nasrallah's Mysterious Message in a New Documentation”.The “Israeli” newspaper pointed out that it's not clear when the video was recorded or what message Hezbollah is trying to convey to the world in general, and to “Israel” in particular, but it can be estimated that it is related to recent events in the north of occupied Palestine.“Israeli” media expressed difficulty in deciphering Sayyed Nasrallah's intentions. They noted that since the beginning of the conflict in the south of Occupied Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah was waging a war of attrition against “Israel” on its “northern front”. “Israeli” media warned however that the occupation must prepare for the worst-case scenario, as they may have to fight on two fronts simultaneously.Accordingly, Member of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance, MP Hassan Fadlallah, declared today that Sayyed Nasrallah is actively monitoring the developing situation in real-time. He also confirmed that the Hezbollah SG is supervising and managing the situation through direct communication with Resistance field commanders, and he serves as the leader of this Resistance.He also pointed out that Sayyed Nasrallah keeps a close watch on the events unfolding in the South of Lebanon, the conditions of the people, their unwavering determination, and the ongoing military operations in the area.