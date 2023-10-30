US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria

Islam Times - Syrian state TV reported that Israel has launched air attacks focusing on two army posts in the southwestern city of Daraa.

According to Syrian authorities, the raids have resulted in "some material losses."Israel has confirmed conducting military strikes against both Syria and Lebanon, expressing that its offensive against Gaza could escalate into a broader conflict in the Middle East.The Israeli military has not disclosed further details about the attacks, including any potential casualties.Israel's military has been involved in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah and has initiated multiple air raids on Syria since the commencement of its attacks on Gaza.The United States has also carried out attacks on Syria in response to what it claims was a sharp rise in rocket and drone attacks on its forces in Syria and Iraq.On Thursday, the Pentagon said it had carried out strikes on two facilities in Syria.