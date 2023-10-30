Israeli Raid Claims More Lives in Jenin, Expands to Nablus

Islam Times - The death toll is mounting in the wake of the massive Israeli raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli armored vehicles occupied Nablus streets before dawn on Monday.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, four people have tragically lost their lives, and five others have been injured due to the actions of Israeli forces.The Jenin refugee camp has been the epicenter of widespread destruction resulting from the raid, with Palestinian media reporting the use of drones by Israeli forces in the operation.A video clip shared by Al Jazeera Arabic has revealed several Israeli forces in full battle gear, storming an area in the occupied West Bank's Qalqilya.The director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, Wissam Bakr, has identified the second fatality early on Monday as Nawras Ibrahim Bawaji, a 28-year-old. Bawaji and Amir Abdullah Sharbaji were shot by Israeli forces during the raid near the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, an incident we previously reported.At least nine other individuals were reported injured, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Among the wounded was a young man hit by missile fragments following a drone attack on the Qaniri family's home in Jenin.This major Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin has now expanded to Nablus in the territory's central region. It remains unclear if Israeli forces have arrested Palestinians during the Nablus operation, but several armored vehicles were reported driving through a Nablus street before dawn on Monday.The scale of this raid ranks among the largest seen since Israel initiated its war on Gaza. Israeli forces are reported to be still present inside the Jenin refugee camp, where pictures have emerged showing military-grade bulldozers dangerously close to a hospital and involved in the destruction of civilian properties.In previous raids, the focus was typically on specific buildings, often homes suspected of belonging to Palestinian fighters, members, or supporters. However, overnight in Jenin, this focus was notably absent, and the situation has continued for more than six hours.Meanwhile, reporting from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera has confirmed from sources that at least 20 people were arrested in a separate raid within the Palestinian territory.Since the October 7 attack by Israel, the occupied West Bank has witnessed the loss of at least 114 lives, including children, and the arrest of at least 1,600 individuals.