War on Gaza Latests: Israeli Tanks ‘Forced to Retreat’ from Gaza Outskirts

Islam Times - The Israeli tanks approaching the outskirts of Gaza City have now retreated, according to the head of the Hamas government office in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance groups have carried out a new barrage of rocket fire towards the Occupied Territories around Gaza; At the same time, Hamas has announced that it has the upper hand on the battlefield.Hamas says Israeli tanks and bulldozer leave outskirts of Gaza City after heavy clashes were reported.“There’s absolutely no ground advance inside the residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip. What happened on Salah al-Din Street was the incursion of a few occupation army tanks and a bulldozer,” Salama Maarouf said in a statement.“These vehicles targeted two civilian cars on Salah al-Din Street and bulldozed the street before the resistance forced them to retreat. There is currently no presence of occupation army vehicles on Salah al-Din Road, and citizen movement has returned to normal on the road.”