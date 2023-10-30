0
Monday 30 October 2023 - 21:45

Hezbollah Wages More Attacks on Israeli Occupation Posts on Lebanon Border

The Islamic Resistance military media issued five successive statements to clarify the details of the attacks on Bayyad Blida, Metulla, Al-Bahri, Jal Al-Alam and Branit sites.

First statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” (Quran 22:39)
At 1:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the technical and espionage equipment at Al-Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits, in addition to targeting its equipment and defenders, and also achieving direct hits.

“And victory is but from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.”

Monday, October 30, 2023
14 Rabi’ Al-Thani, 1445 H

Second statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.” (Quran 22:39)
At 3:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the technical equipment at Al-Mutela site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

“And victory is but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.”

Monday, October 30, 2023
14 Rabi’ Al-Thani, 1445 H

Third statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”
At 3:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the technical equipment at Ras Al-Naqoura maritime site with guided missiles, achieving direct hits.

“And victory is but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.”

Monday, October 30, 2023
14 Rabi’ Al-Thani, 1445 H

Fourth statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”

At 3:20 PM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Jal Al-Alam site in Naqoura with guided missiles, achieving direct hits on its equipment and preparations.

“And victory is but from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.”

Monday, October 30, 2023
14 Rabi’ Al-Thani, 1445

Fifth statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Permission [to fight] has been given to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory.”
At 4:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2023, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the technical equipment at Baranit base with suitable weapons, achieving direct hits and causing direct casualties in the base and its defenses.

“And victory is but from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise.”

Monday, October 30, 2023
14 Rabi’ Al-Thani, 1445
