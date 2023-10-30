Iraq Resistance Targets Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq

Islam Times - Four massive explosions were heard at the US military Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq on Monday.

A security source told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network that Ain al-Asad in Iraqi Al-Anbar Province was targeted by four rockets at 18:30 Baghdad local time.Earlier today, News sources reported that the US military bases in the Koniko oil field in the northeast of Deir e-Zour of Syria were hit by rockets.In a statement on Monday, October 30, Iraq's Islamic Resistance Movement claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks on the US bases in Syria.The statement said that the missiles hit the intended targets.Also, the Syrian sources stated that several explosions were heard from the US' illegal bases in the northeastern part of Deir e-Zour. The American base in the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor was targeted by 15 missiles after airstrikes targeted civilian trucks earlier today.Syria on Monday called on UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli recurrent attacks on Damascus and Aleppo airports.“The Israeli occupation seeks to ignite the region as it launched 4 attacks on Damascus and Aleppo Airporta during the last days, synchronizing with its brutal aggression on Gaza Strip that left behind hundreds of massacres against innocent civilians,” Acting Charge de’ Affairs of Syria’s delegation to the UN, Al-Hakam Dandi said at UN Security Council session.Some source blames Israelis for the attacks and some other sources, especially in Iraq said that the US is responsible for the attacks.After the explosion in the Al-Omar oil field, the coalition helicopters took off.The Iraqi resistance movement also stated yesterday morning that a US base was hit in al-Hasaka, north of Syria.U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 23 times since Oct. 17, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday.The attacks have been conducted primarily with rockets and drones, said the official, and 14 have been against U.S. targets in Iraq and nine against U.S. bases in Syria. The official did not report any U.S. injuries.At least four of the attacks have come since the U.S. launched retaliatory strikes on two targets in Syria on Thursday.On Monday, Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, on Monday said that there is no longer a need for the presence of Global Coalition forces in Iraq, stressing that it hinders the development of the Iraqi army and other security institutions."It is time for the global coalition forces to exit Iraq, as there is no longer a need or justification for their presence," he said in a statement he released earlier today, "as long as the global coalition forces are present, no one expects the development of the military capabilities of the Iraqi army and other security institutions."