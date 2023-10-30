Canadian College Official Faces Calls to Resign after Endorsing Hamas

Islam Times - There are growing calls for the resignation of a Canadian college official after she appeared to overtly endorse Hamas' terror attack during a pro-Palestine rally held over the weekend.

Dr.Natalie Knight attended the rally in Vancouver, according to a video that appears to show her addressing the crowd.Knight is an "Indigenous Curriculum Consultant" in the Teaching and Curriculum Development Centre at Langara College in Vancouver.In the footage, Knight can be heard calling Hamas' attack on Israel an "amazing, brilliant offensive waged on October 7th."Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attackThe number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.