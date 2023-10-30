0
Monday 30 October 2023 - 21:51

Canadian College Official Faces Calls to Resign after Endorsing Hamas

Story Code : 1092281
Canadian College Official Faces Calls to Resign after Endorsing Hamas
Dr.Natalie Knight attended the rally in Vancouver, according to a video that appears to show her addressing the crowd.

Knight is an "Indigenous Curriculum Consultant" in the Teaching and Curriculum Development Centre at Langara College in Vancouver.

In the footage, Knight can be heard calling Hamas' attack on Israel an "amazing, brilliant offensive waged on October 7th."

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack

The number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
30 October 2023
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
29 October 2023
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
Lukashenko Warns Israel, West against Initiating War on Iran
28 October 2023
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
Poll: Zelensky Losing Support in Ukraine
27 October 2023
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
Netanyahu Delaying Gaza Ground Invasion Plans: NYT
27 October 2023