Ireland Asks for Iran’s Help to Free Citizen from Gaza

Islam Times - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin called on Iran to assist with the liberation of an Irish citizen who is believed to be held captive in Gaza.

In a telephone conversation on Monday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Irish counterpart talked about the latest developments in West Asia, particularly the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip.Expressing gratitude to Iran for its efforts aimed at ending the war on Gaza, the Irish foreign minister highlighted his country’s measures to support the United Nations General Assembly’s recent resolution on the issue of Palestine and allocating humanitarian aid to the victims of the war in Gaza.Martin also called on Iran to help in the release of an Irish citizen in Gaza.“What we need now is an immediate ceasefire, ceasing violence, respect for international laws, and providing the people in Gaza with access to humanitarian aid,” Martin told Amirabdollahian.For his part, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the arrangements with the political leader of Hamas, assuring Martin that the Palestinian resistance movement has agreed to release civilian prisoners under appropriate circumstances.The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs says it has been in contact with the family of an Irish-Israeli woman in her 20s who is unaccounted for in the occupied territories after Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside Gaza on October 7. Kim Damti's family said they are "devastated" and hopeful for her return.