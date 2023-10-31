US’ Attempts to Undermine Russia’s Constitutional Order Doomed to Fail: Envoy

Islam Times - The US’ attempts to undermine Russia’s constitutional order as well as its interethnic and interreligious accord are doomed to failure, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"We consider the bilious reaction of the Administration and local media to the incidents in Makhachkala as nothing other than an attempt to undermine the ethno-confessional unity of the Russian Federation. Here, apparently, they were disappointed that the Russian law enforcement agencies were able to neutralize the risks of destabilization inspired from outside," the embassy press service quoted him as saying, commenting on events in Dagestan, TASS reported."It’s time for Washington to cut its teeth: any attempts aimed at undermining the constitutional order in our country, as well as the interethnic and interreligious harmony that Russia has been for ages famous for, are doomed to failure," the envoy noted.According to him, "local so-called strategists would do well to be concerned about the safety of their own citizens, who, among other things, are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in the United States, including those motivated by racial hatred."Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the unrest in Dagestan had been instigated via social networks by Western intelligence. He added that the Kiev government, guided by its Western handlers, was trying to ignite pogroms in Russia.Several hundred people gathered at the Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Dagestan Region on the evening of October 29 to protest against the conflict in the Middle East. They broke into the airport’s building and landing area.The government of Dagestan reported that the situation was under control with law enforcement working at the site. A crisis management center, led by the republic’s head Sergey Melikov, was set up. Melikov slammed the actions by the protesters as a gross violation of law and warned about due consequences.