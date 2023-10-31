0
Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 07:32

In a New Aggression; Israeli Regime Attacks Southern Lebanon

The Zionist regime's army targeted several positions in southern Lebanon and near the border with occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah published images of attacking the Israeli regime's military bases near Lebanon's borders.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its forces targeted a number of the Zionist regime's military positions on the border of Lebanon and occupied Palestine with suitable weapons.

The Zionist military and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.

The Israeli regime has been attacking Gaza in the wake of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7, which was in response to decades-long violence against Palestinians and recurrent incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque.

The death toll since the start of the Israeli regime's carnage on October 7 has surpassed 8,000 with upwards of 20,500 Palestinians wounded.

Despite the excessive toll, on the 25th day of the war on Gaza, the Israeli regime declared that the war had “entered a new phase.” On Friday, the Zionist forces intensified air, sea, and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Numerous international aid agencies confirmed they lost contact with staff in Gaza after Tel Aviv knocked out internet and communications in the occupied territory.

The UN General Assembly has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. 120 states voted for the resolution, but the Zionists rejected the call.
