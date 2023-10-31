Latest Israeli Raids Target Several Areas in West Bank

Islam Times - Aside from the cities of Hebron and Nablus, the Israeli regime also carried out raids on several other areas in the occupied West Bank.

According to several reports reaching Al Jazeera, Israeli forces also raided and made arrests in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin; the village of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit; the village of Zawata, south of Nablus; and the al-Shweiki suburb in Tulkarem.In a grainy video posted by Al Jazeera on X, formerly Twitter, loud sounds of gunfire were overheard following what was described as “armed clashes” in Qabatiya.The war in Gaza started on October 7 after Hamas's surprise attack on Israeli settlements.More than 8,300 Palestinians have been martyred in this war so far, 3,000 of them are children.Negotiations to end the genocide of Palestinians have not yet come to fruitionKhalid bin Salman Al Saud says he “stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza” during a meeting with US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC, on Monday.The Saudi defense minister said he also pushed for the “protection of civilians, allowing humanitarian aid, and resuming the peace process”.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said in a social media post that he discussed with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.At least four captives have been released from Gaza through Qatari mediation so far. Israel has said at least 238 captives are being held in Gaza.The Axios news website reported that the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, Mossad, traveled to the Qatari capital, Doha, over the weekend to discuss the possible release of more hostages.