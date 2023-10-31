Israeli Captives in Gaza Rebuke Netanyahu: You Want Army to Kill Us

Islam Times - Hamas Resistance Movement released on Monday a video that shows three of the Israeli captives held since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

One of the three captives addressed the Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, holding him responsible for their release.“You were supposed to free all of us. You committed to free us all. But instead we are carrying your political, security, military, diplomatic failure,” she said.She also blamed Netanyahu for the continuation of the military aggression on Gaza, which may lead to the death of all the captives.In response, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement which describes Hamas move of releasing the video as a cruel psychological propaganda.