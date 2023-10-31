0
Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 07:52

IRGC Chief: Zionists Disappointed with Israel’s Intelligence System, IDF

Addressing a gathering in Tehran on Monday, Maj. Gen. Salami stated that the Hamas multi-front attack has shattered the Zionist regime’s illusion of invincibility and it will definitely lose in the ongoing battle in the Gaza Strip.

Israel feels embarrassed that a group of under-equipped fighters from the Gaza Strip, reeling from a blockade for 17 years, managed to incur a heavy loss on the regime, he added.

The Israelis “thought as the US, Britain, Germany and France support them, no one can reach them… They thought they had a sophisticated security apparatus and everything was under their control and no movement would be hidden from their eyes. They imagined that they had a powerful army and could sleep peacefully with these illusions”, the IRGC chief stated.

He pointed out that the Zionist regime has tried to create the impression that no one can create insecurity and instability on the borders of the occupied Palestinian lands, while they experienced the biggest defeat on October 7.

Israelis can no longer trust their security apparatus, the army, and even the US, which is always late, the top commander cautioned, adding that the Zionist regime was lucky this time, but it may not be the case next time, and that’s why they bombard and kill women and children.

On October 7, Hamas launched a multi-pronged surprise military operation via land, sea and air. The group announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians. The attacks have so far killed more than 1,400 and injured over 5,000, according to Israeli officials. Hamas also announced it is holding between at least 200 and 250 hostages.

Following the multi-front attack by Hamas, Israel carried out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 8,0500 Palestinians, including at least 3,500 children and over 2,000 women, and wounding over 20,000 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods.

Tel Aviv has ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, saying it would halt its supply of electricity, food, water and fuel. Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive.

The bombing, as well as enforced displacement orders by the Israeli Army, has pushed 1.5 million people out of their homes.

The Gaza Health Ministry has confirmed that the healthcare system in the besieged territory has “totally collapsed due to the Israeli war”.

The UN agencies have warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic", calling for more international help as conditions deteriorate in the densely populated besieged enclave.

Iranian officials say the current status in West Asia resembled a powder keg which could spiral out of control. They caution that if diplomatic efforts to stop Israeli relentless bombardment and prevent a ground offensive on Gaza are unsuccessful, there is a risk of the conflict escalating uncontrollably, with multiple regional players joining the fight.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.
