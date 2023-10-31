Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict

Islam Times - The United States and its satellites are benefiting from conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We must not, have no right and cannot afford to be guided by emotions. We must clearly see who is really behind the tragedy of people in the Middle East and in other world regions, who orchestrates the deadly chaos, and who benefits from it, TASS reported citing the Russian President at a meeting on the situation in Dagestan on Monday.Putin said "I think that it is obvious for all today - the order-givers are acting openly and flagrantly. The United States ruling elites and their satellites are the major beneficiaries of the global instability. They are deriving bloody profits from it"."The US as a global superpower is becoming weaker, losing its positions, and everyone sees it, understands it, even by looking at trends in the global economy," he added.He further noted "The 'Pax Americana,' the 'American world' - with a single hegemon - is crumbling, slowly but steadily becoming a thing of the past," adding that this is why the United States is seeking to destabilize Russia and other rivals by means of sowing discord.