Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 20:45

Al-Aqsa Flood: Yemeni Resistance Joins the Battle, Third Operation Already Accomplished

Story Code : 1092551
In front of the US-‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza, we had to perform our duty and defend the dear Palestinian people, Saree underlined, declaring that “With God’s support, our Armed Forces launched a large barrage of ballistic and winged missiles and drones towards ‘Israeli’ enemy targets in occupied Palestine, and this is our third operation.”

The spokesman affirmed that the Yemeni resistance will keep carrying out more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the ‘Israeli’ aggression stops.

“We affirm our constant stance towards the Palestinian cause, and emphasize that the Palestinian people have the full right to defend themselves, and restore all of their rights,” Saree underscored.

He further noted that what destabilizes the region and expands the circle of conflict is the continuity of Zionist crimes and massacres against the people of the Gaza Strip and the entire occupied Palestine.

‘Israel’ waged its bloody war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Palestinian resistance movements based there launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

Since the start of the war, the ‘Israeli’ regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, claiming the lives of more than 8,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

It has also imposed a complete siege on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.
