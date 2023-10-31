Israel Attempting 'to Separate' Northern Gaza from South

Islam Times - Israel is making significant efforts to separate the northern part of Gaza from its southern areas, according to Gaza's Interior Ministry Spokesman Iyad al-Bazum.

Israeli forces are currently positioned on the main street of Salah al-Din Street, with their sights set on reaching al-Rasheed Street along the Gaza coast.The ongoing intense air strikes and heavy bombardments have caused substantial damage to the infrastructure that connects the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. This damage has hindered the flow of essential supplies from humanitarian convoys into Gaza, intensifying the dire need for these basic necessities to reach the people.Moreover, Israeli tanks are tightening the grip on Gaza City as they push further into the northern part of the region. They are advancing from the northwestern area and the eastern front, aiming to gain control of two vital roads: Salah al-Din Street and al-Rasheed Street. This advance threatens to isolate the northern Gaza Strip from the southern region, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.However, challenges in communication networks have made it difficult to obtain real-time information from Gaza City and the north.The Israeli regime's military reported engaging in fierce battles deep within the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces are attempting to penetrate the besieged enclave from the northwest and have been seen in the al-Karama area.Israeli tanks are advancing both in northwest Gaza and south of Gaza City, leading to intense clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.On Monday, Israeli tanks approached the outskirts of Gaza City but were later forced to retreat by Hamas fighters following heavy combat.The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, reported attacking these advancing Israeli tanks and eliminating an "Israeli force" located inside a building. The operation also targeted two bulldozers and two vehicles carrying ground forces.