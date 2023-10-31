0
Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 20:59

China, Russia Seeking to Change West’s Hegemonic Thinking, Expert Says

Story Code : 1092560
China, Russia Seeking to Change West’s Hegemonic Thinking, Expert Says
When commenting on a meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia, the expert noted that strategic cooperation between China and Russia "not only injects peace and stability into the world, but also hopes to change the hegemonic and neocolonial thinking of the Western world, led by the US, and to promote multilateralism and a multipolar world, which China and Russia jointly advocate".

Song also touched upon the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group, TASS reported.

 He particularly pointed out that "in the circle of friends created by China and Russia, countries are equal regardless of their size and strength, and solve problems through consultation, while countries in the US-led bloc have almost no right to a voice but only obey Washington's orders."

On October 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Beijing to take part in the tenth Xiangshan Forum on Security. In his address to the event, he said that the model of relations between Russia and China could be described as perfect and it was increasingly attractive for others.

Shoigu also held a meeting with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia on the sidelines of the forum. Zhang said at the meeting that military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow had great potential and China would work together with Russia to respond to security threats.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
US Commanders in Tel Aviv to Direct Gaza Onslaught: Iranian General
Killing of Children in Gaza Not
Killing of Children in Gaza Not 'Collateral Damage'
31 October 2023
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving
Putin: US, Its Satellites Deriving 'Bloody Profits' from ME Conflict
31 October 2023
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
Brief Video of Sayyed Nasrallah Causes Fuss in “Israeli” Media
30 October 2023
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
US, Israeli Air Strikes Target Army Posts in Syria
30 October 2023
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
US: Risk of Expanding ME Conflict is Real
30 October 2023
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
US Secretly Expands Secret Base Near Gaza: Report
29 October 2023
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
Hamas Prepared for Prisoner Swap, but Israel Stalling: Sinwar
29 October 2023
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
No Limits for Kiev: Russian Foreign Ministry
29 October 2023
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Artillery Attack on Syria's Quneitra
29 October 2023
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
Hamas: US ‘Entering Battle’ in Gaza
28 October 2023
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
Hezbollah: ‘Israel’ Faltering While Resistance Resolute
28 October 2023
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s UN Envoy Says US Deliberately Seeks to Escalate Ukraine Conflict
28 October 2023