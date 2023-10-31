China, Russia Seeking to Change West’s Hegemonic Thinking, Expert Says

Islam Times - Beijing and Moscow seek to change the West’s hegemonic approach to international relations, Chinese military expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times newspaper.

When commenting on a meeting between Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia, the expert noted that strategic cooperation between China and Russia "not only injects peace and stability into the world, but also hopes to change the hegemonic and neocolonial thinking of the Western world, led by the US, and to promote multilateralism and a multipolar world, which China and Russia jointly advocate".Song also touched upon the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group, TASS reported.He particularly pointed out that "in the circle of friends created by China and Russia, countries are equal regardless of their size and strength, and solve problems through consultation, while countries in the US-led bloc have almost no right to a voice but only obey Washington's orders."On October 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Beijing to take part in the tenth Xiangshan Forum on Security. In his address to the event, he said that the model of relations between Russia and China could be described as perfect and it was increasingly attractive for others.Shoigu also held a meeting with Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia on the sidelines of the forum. Zhang said at the meeting that military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow had great potential and China would work together with Russia to respond to security threats.