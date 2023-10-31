Iran, Hamas Discuss Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh explored ways to end the Zionist regime’s strikes against the Gaza Strip.

In a meeting in Doha on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister and the Hamas political leader stressed the need to come up with a solution to the crisis in Gaza and force the Zionist regime to end its atrocities against the Palestinian people.The top Iranian diplomat is going to travel to Turkey after the visit to Doha, where he held talks with the Qatari leaders on ending the war on Gaza.At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.UN officials have appealed to the Security Council for a ceasefire, as the head of UNICEF warns that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day.