Tuesday 31 October 2023 - 21:19

Terrorist Attack in Pakistan Leaves 5 Killed

Terrorist Attack in Pakistan Leaves 5 Killed
The incident happened in the Nasirabad area of Turbat district where the gunmen attacked a compound when the laborers from the country's east Punjab province were sleeping, Nadir Shah, station house officer of police Nasirabad told Xinhua.

The slain policeman was deployed at the security of the laborers, and the attackers entered the compound after shooting him dead, he added.

The officer said that one laborer got injured in the attack and his condition was stable as he received the bullet injury in his hand.

It is the second incident of target killing of laborers in the district this month.

Earlier on Oct. 14, six laborers were killed and another was injured in firing by unknown assailants inside a compound in Turbat.

The police officer said that the security of the laborers working on different projects of public and private companies has been enhanced, following Tuesday's incident.
