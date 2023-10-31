Hezbollah Operation Thwarts Israeli Ambush near Khazzan Hill

Islam Times - Hezbollah fighters successfully uncovered and neutralized an ambush by an Israeli military force near Khazzan Hill in South Lebanon on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Martyr Hussein Mansour’s Brigade executed a precise and daring operation, using guided missiles to strike the enemy, causing significant casualties and thwarting their sinister plans.“On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, precisely at 12:22 PM, the vigilant members of the Islamic Resistance of the Israeli occupation forces, known as the Mujahideen, were meticulously monitoring the border,” the Islamic Resistance said in its statement.“During this surveillance, they successfully uncovered an ambush set by an Israeli military contingent stationed at Khazzan Hill, in the vicinity of the Al-Asi site. In a swift and heroic response, the Martyr’s Brigade of the valiant Hussein Mansour targeted the enemy force with precision-guided missiles,” the statement went on to say.It concluded by saying that “the strike resulted in direct hits, causing significant casualties among the enemy, with several members killed or wounded.”In others statements, Hezbollah announced clashes and new targets.“At precisely 14:15 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, utilizing suitable weaponry, successfully struck the Al-Marj site, resulting in direct hits on its equipment,” it said in a statement.In another one, Hezbollah announced the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank. “At precisely 14:30 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Islamic Resistance fighters launched guided missiles, targeting a Merkava tank in the proximity of the Branit Barracks, resulting in the tank’s destruction and inflicting casualties among its crew, with fatalities and injuries,” the statement read.Al-Manar correspondent reported today that the Israeli Al-Marj site situated in Wadi Hunin, across from the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon, has been targeted. He added that the Israeli enemy’s artillery has initiated a barrage, targeting the eastern periphery of Markaba.Israeli media has also claimed that clashes erupted at northern border with Lebanon after rocket siren was triggered in Metula.