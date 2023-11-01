0
Wednesday 1 November 2023 - 08:39

Bolivia Severs Diplomatic Ties with ‘Israel’ Over ’Crimes Against Humanity’

Story Code : 1092650
The Bolivian foreign ministry made the announcement on Tuesday after ‘Israeli’ jets bombed the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza.

At least 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and injured in the ‘Israeli’ onslaught, amid the regime’s intensified bombing campaign against the blockaded territory.

The ongoing ‘Israeli’ offensive has killed 8,610 Palestinians and left more than 23,000 wounded, according to the figure provided on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its daily report on the situation in the occupied territories. The figure excludes the casualties from the ‘Israeli’ attack on Jabaliya.

Besides its relentless bombardment, ‘Tel Aviv’ has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

Bolivia in 2009 cut diplomatic ties with ‘Israel’ in protest of its war on the Gaza Strip.

In 2020, the pro-US government of President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

In June, last year Anez was sentenced to a 10-year prison after she was arrested on charges of leading a US-backed plot in 2019 to oust re-elected socialist president Evo Morales.

Bolivia’s current president is Luis Arce who is from Morales's Movement for Socialism party.
