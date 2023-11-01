0
Wednesday 1 November 2023 - 08:52

Closing Al Jazeera in “Israel” Was Dropped Due to Qatar’s Help on Hostages

Story Code : 1092652
Closing Al Jazeera in “Israel” Was Dropped Due to Qatar’s Help on Hostages
The reason behind retaining the television network in the “Israeli” entity is closely tied to the crucial role Qatar plays in negotiations for the release of captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza. Qatar views Al Jazeera as a critical asset in this process, and “Israeli” authorities believed that shutting down the network would adversely impact these negotiations.

Although the decision to close the network's offices in the entity had been preliminarily approved by the government and was expected to undergo scrutiny by the expanded security cabinet, officials ultimately decided to shelve the entire plan.

Senior legal experts pointed out that there was no justification for the closure, emphasizing that the network's transparency contradicts allegations to the contrary. Al Jazeera has refrained from disclosing the locations of “Israeli” security forces and, whenever approached, promptly removed any content that might compromise them.

A government official has disclosed that, after the administration decided to close the network, a division arose within the security agencies regarding whether Al Jazeera's broadcasts from the “Israeli” entity indeed posed a threat to “national security”. There was no unanimous consensus on this issue. “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, who was supposed to present a recommendation to the cabinet on whether to proceed with the closure, chose not to do so.
