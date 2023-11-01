Another ‘Israeli’ Massacre: 400 Palestinians Martyred, Injured in Jabaliya Refugee Camp in Gaza

Islam Times - The bankrupt ‘Israeli’ regime committed yet another massacre against Palestinian civilians in which at least 400, mostly women and children, were martyred and injured as the Zionist airstrikes hit the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry announced the death toll on Tuesday. The Palestinian interior ministry also said the strikes had left 400 martyred or wounded in total as part of the regime’s ongoing bombing campaign against the besieged territory.Iyad al-Bazum, interior ministry spokesperson, also noted that US-made bombs have targeted residential homes causing a "massacre," adding that an entire residential complex had been destroyed in the attack.“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he said, calling on the international community “to act immediately to stop ‘Israel’ before it is too late."Video footage from the camp showed buildings completely leveled to the ground, and panicked Palestinian residents could be seen carrying wounded children away from the scene or searching for survivors.On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched its biggest operation against ‘Israel’ in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.The ongoing ‘Israeli’ massacre has left 8,610 Palestinians martyred and more than 23,000 wounded, according to the figure provided on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its daily report on the situation in the occupied territories. The figure excludes the casualties from the ‘Israeli’ massacre in Jabaliya.Beside its relentless bombardment, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to act due to the US recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.