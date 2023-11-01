12 ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Killed, 17 Injured Amid Fierce Confrontations in Gaza Ground Attack

Islam Times - The Zionist military confessed that at least 12 ‘Israeli’ soldiers were killed in clashes in the northern Gaza Strip, and 17 others sustained injuries, amid the ‘Israeli’ military’s ongoing ground operation on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, two soldiers from the 77th Battalion, one soldier from the Tsabar Battalion, and another soldier from the Rotem Battalion were seriously wounded.On Tuesday morning, an anti-tank missile was launched at an ‘Israeli’ armored vehicle carrying soldiers from the ‘Givati Brigade’ in the northern Gaza Strip. An additional four injuries were reported in the attack.In total, over 320 ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers have been killed since the surprise operation carried out by Hamas inside the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on October 7.