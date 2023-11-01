US to Test-Launch Its Minuteman III ICBM on Wednesday: Pentagon

Islam Times - The United States plans to conduct a test launch of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 1, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

In his words, the "prescheduled operational test launch of a US Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled from North Vandenberg Space Force Base, California," TASS reported.He added that the launch is intended to showcase "the redundancy and reliability of our strategic deterrence system," while sending "a visible message of assurance" to US allies.It will be the fourth Minuteman III test this year, following launches in February, April and September.