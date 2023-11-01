0
Wednesday 1 November 2023 - 09:26

US Asks Lebanon’s Hezbollah to Refrain from Conflict with Israel: Official

Story Code : 1092663
In an exclusive interview with Iranian News Agency’s correspondent in Lebanon, the Hezbollah official confirmed the receipt of multiple messages from the United States in recent days.

"These messages, conveyed separately and repeatedly, bear the collective plea of the United States and some of its allies, urging Hezbollah to refrain from engaging in battle with the Zionist regime,” he stated.

Referring to Hezbollah’s stance, the senior official said, “Our response has been unequivocal, underscoring our independence and unwavering commitment to our own agenda.

“We have explicitly articulated that our current obligation is to maintain a strong presence across various fronts, be it in the military, organizational, or intelligence spheres.”

He concluded with a firm message, saying, “We stand ready to act with unpredictability whenever the situation necessitates.”

Hezbollah has warned that it will join the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its allies in the fight against Israel if the regime escalates its aggression on Gaza and in case foreign military forces intervene to help the Israeli regime in the battle.

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said last month that the Lebanese movement is at the core of the regional resistance campaign to defend the blockaded Palestinian territory of Gaza Strip against the ongoing Israeli aggression.

In a post published on social media, Sheikh Qassem said that Hezbollah has its “finger on the trigger” to whatever extent it deems necessary to defend Gaza and to face off the occupiers of Palestine.

He said the United States and Europe should be held accountable for the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime of Israel against children and women in Gaza.

His remarks come as Hezbollah fighters have been trading fire across Lebanon’s border with the Israeli occupied territories since early October when Israel launched its assaults on Gaza.
