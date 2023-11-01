0
Wednesday 1 November 2023 - 09:29

Gaza Becomes Graveyard of Children: UNICEF

The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard of children, with the number of dead minors in the Palestinian enclave to date exceeding 3,400, TASS reported citing Elder in Geneva.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 3,450 children have died in the enclave, Elder said. 

He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of all crossings to allow humanitarian aid to flow uninterrupted. "If we had a ceasefire for 72 hours, this would mean a thousand children would be safe again for this time," Elder said.

He noted that threats to children's lives "go beyond the bombs and mortars." Infant mortality from dehydration is "a growing threat" in the enclave, as Gaza's water production is 5% of what is needed. This is due to the fact that most desalination plants are idle due to damage or fuel shortages.

Earlier, the Al Jazeera TV channel, citing the Ministry of Health of the enclave, reported that the number of deaths as a result of the worsening of the Middle East conflict in the Gaza Strip increased to 8,525.

The Israeli regime has been attacking Gaza in the wake of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7, which was in response to decades-long violence against Palestinians and recurrent incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque.

The death toll since the start of the Israeli regime's carnage on October 7 has surpassed 8,000 with upwards of 20,500 Palestinians wounded.

Despite the excessive toll, on the 26th day of the war on Gaza, the Israeli regime declared that the war had “entered a new phase.” On Friday, the Zionist forces intensified air, sea, and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Numerous international aid agencies confirmed they lost contact with staff in Gaza after Tel Aviv knocked out internet and communications in the occupied territory.

The UN General Assembly has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. 120 states voted for the resolution, but the Zionists rejected the call.
