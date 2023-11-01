Ayatollah Khamenei: 1979 US Embassy Takeover Iranian Nation Blow to Washington

Islam Times - The leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the US embassy takeover in 1979 was a blow by the Iranian nation to Washington.

On the verge of Student Day and the National Day, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban (November 4), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution received a large number of students.The 13th of Aban is the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, which is marked every year with nationwide rallies.Speaking at the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by students was a blow by the Iranian nation to Washington.“The US was disgraced on [November 4, 1979]. This was the blow of the Iranian nation to America,” he said.He explained that the Americans harmed the Iranian nation on two November 4 occasions, one being in 1964, when they forced Imam Khomeini into exile, and the second being the massacre of students in Tehran in 1978 at the hands of the former Pahlavi regime.“During the fateful days of the Iranian nation’s revolutionary movement, the Shah’s police slaughtered students right in front of the University [of Tehran],” he noted.“It was ten months after the victory of the Revolution, [on November 4, 1979], when the students entered the [US] embassy, captured the embassy, and revealed the secrets and confidential documents of that embassy,” the Leader added.