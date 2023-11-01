Islam Times - Two drones targeting a U.S. base in Syria's al-Tanf region were thwarted by the base defense system, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Iraqi government source.

The report came after the Islamic Resistance of Iraq earlier on Wednesday announced that they targeted this base with two drones.Meanwhile, News sources Tuesday night reported that two explosions have hit the occupied US base in Syria's al-Omar oil field.Some media outlets reported that the explosions were caused by fresh rocket attacks targeting the US base.Local sources say that the operation has been successfully carried out despite the full readiness of American bases in eastern Syria.On Monday, local sources in Syria reported that the US base in the Conoco gas field was targeted with two missiles. The reports added that a US-led coalition's base in Syria's al-Omar oil field has also come under missile attack.According to Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, US military bases in Iraq and Syria came under attack 27 times since October 17.