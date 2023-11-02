Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood Ushers in New Era for Palestine, Region, Muslim World: Iran’s Baqeri

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood shattered the ‘Israeli’ regime’s delusion of grandeur and ushered in a new chapter for Palestine, the West Asia region, and the Muslim world.

Baqeri made the remarks in a ceremony in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday to commemorate the martyrdom of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, on the 26th day of the large-scale Hamas-led operation against the occupied territories in response to the Zionist entity’s decades-long crimes in Palestine.“The valiant, surprising and unparalleled defense of Palestinian combatants in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood will be the harbinger of a new chapter for Palestine, the region and the Islamic world,” Baqeri said.“The operation showed that all the notions that the Zionists and their masters had concocted were absurd and meaningless, and all their false delusion of grandeur fell into pieces with this flawless and precise operation,” he added.Underlining that the ‘Israeli’ regime’s disgraceful defeat cannot be repaired and compensated, the top Iranian general said the bombing of innocent people, women, children and the elderly is not and will not be a sign of might and victory for the Zionist regime.“The enemy, who is unable to face confrontation on the battlefield, kills innocent and defenseless people in hospitals, ambulances and houses with planes donated by criminals,” Baqeri stated.“This is the reality of the United States, Europe, and global arrogance, which have displayed the apex of brutality before the eyes of the world,” he added. “Most of the people in the world have shouted for a ceasefire, but the criminal US says a truce, at the present time, suggests the defeat of ‘Israel’.”The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces echoed earlier remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and said holding a referendum with the presence of all the Palestinian people, both Muslims and non-Muslims, was the sole way to resolve the decades-long conflict.“There is no fate and end in sight for this battle except the victory of Palestinians, today, all the people across the world are crying out for an end to these crimes and demand relief aid to the people in Gaza,” Baqeri underlined.“Should the neighboring countries of Palestine allow people to pass, millions of freedom-seekers of the world will show up at the borders of this holy land to help Palestine,” he added.Affirming that the future of Palestine is quite clear, the top Iranian general said, “The future belongs to the Palestinian people and the aggressors and foreign immigrants must leave this land and they have no choice but to do so.”The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime waged a genocidal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity.Since the start of the aggression, the regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least 8,610 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 23,000 others.‘Israel’ has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.