Palestine Supporters Stage London Protest, Call for Gaza Truce as “Israeli” War Rages

Islam Times - Pro-Palestine activists have gathered at a railway station in the British capital London, calling for an immediate end to the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing atrocities in the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 500 demonstrators staged a sit-in protest at London Liverpool Street station during rush hour on Tuesday, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Palestine will be free" and "cease-fire now" as commuters tried to make their way through the crowds.Videos posted online by the feminist group Sisters Uncut, which organized the sit-in, according to their social media posts on X, formally known as Twitter, showed a large group of demonstrators filled the station.Sisters Uncut said "hundreds of commuters joined" the mass action, saying they have “shut down” the station.Members of other activist groups such as the Palestinian Youth Movement and the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also joined the pro-Palestine protest, calling for an end to international support for Israel's actions in Palestine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the “Israeli” genocidal war rages on.British Transport Police [BTP] said in a statement that they attended Liverpool Street station following reports of a protest on the station concourse."Officers worked to safely disperse the crowd and ensure passengers could access the station," the statement said.Sisters Uncut held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration at Waterloo station on Saturday.Over the past three weeks, pro-Palestine demonstrators have packed the streets of central London several times to condemn the UK government's unequivocal support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity, demanding the end of Western funding of the entity and cessation of “Israeli” aggression in Gaza.Despite government attempts to delegitimize it, support for Palestinians is on the rise, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets of central London to raise awareness of what's happening in Gaza and to express solidarity with the Palestinians.The latest development comes as people in Western countries, including those whose governments have expressed staunch support for the “Israeli” regime, are holding similar solidarity rallies against the “Israeli” entity’s brutal war on Gaza, denouncing the Western support for Tel Aviv.The “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.The aggression has so far killed 8,610 Palestinians and left more than 23,000 wounded.