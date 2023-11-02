0
Region Very Close to Making Big, Decisive Decision: Amir Abdollahian

Region Very Close to Making Big, Decisive Decision: Amir Abdollahian
Amir Abdollahian made the remarks while speaking at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Wednesday.

Saying that Iran continues its efforts to consult with its allies and friends in the region to prevent the expansion of the scope of the Gaza war, the top Iranian diplomat added that the Iranian president has proposed to hold a meeting with the participation of the Islamic and Arab countries leaders over the Palestine issue.

"If the genocide and war crimes against civilians are not stopped, the region is very close to making a big and decisive decision," he further stressed, adding that if the hostilities are not stopped, the Zionist regime and its supporters will be responsible for the expansion of the scope of the war.

"If there is no immediate stop to the war and the continuation of joint attacks by the US and ‘Israel’ against civilians, the consequences will be severe, and the warmongers will definitely not be able to bear the consequences," the top Iranian diplomat warned.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian called for boycotting the ‘Israeli’ regime's products, adding, "We support any political initiative that prevents the spread of war and guarantees the real rights of the Palestinian people."

He also announced that Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Turkey in the near future at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart.

Referring to the bilateral relations between Tehran and Turkey, Amir Abdollahian cited that the two countries have agreed to take more effective measures regarding the security of their common borders.

He also hailed the stance of the Turkish president and the Turkish nation over supporting the oppressed Palestinians.
