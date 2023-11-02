0
Thursday 2 November 2023 - 08:11

Yemeni Armed Forces Announces Launching of Drones, Targeting Locations in ’Israeli’-Occupied Territories

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a significant batch of drones in the past hours, targeting several locations deep within the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine. By the grace of Allah, these drones have reached their targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out their military operations in support of and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, responding to the calls and demands of the Yemeni people and all nations until the “Israeli” aggression against our steadfast brothers and sisters in Gaza stops.
