A Letter from Hezbollah Fighters to Their Brethren in the Palestinian Resistance

Islam Times - The fighters [Mujahedeen] of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon sent on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 a letter to their brethren in the Palestinian resistances in the Gaza Strip and all of occupied Palestine.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful



{So let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter. And he who fights in the cause of Allah and is killed or achieves victory – We will bestow upon him a great reward.} [Surah An-Nisa – 74]



Your brothers,



Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon



Wednesday, November 1, 2023

[A message] from the hands that have not known humiliation and disgrace and hearts filled with certainty in Allah and confidence in His promise to the land of steadfastness and honor, to the land of the Night Journey and Ascension of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] – the best of mankind – to the Qibla of the free and the faithful, to the people of the al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza, the descendants of Hashem.This is some of our determination beyond the borders of Palestine; we have taken up arms to support al-Aqsa. Victory is our destination, and dawn is near.O oppressed people of noble Gaza! The murder of your children, women, youth and elders is a great injustice, however, your steadfastness is even greater. Your resilient blood is drowning this crumbling entity, of which a portion of its last breath remains.And you, O heroes of the Cause and Jihad – the convoys of determination and martyrdom – you have proven that this fragile entity has been humiliated; you have shown the world that they are weaker than a spider's web, and that liberation is imminent.Our hands are with you on the trigger, fighting the enemy of Allah in support of al-Aqsa and our oppressed people in beloved Palestine. Strike their [Zionists] necks and fingertips. And be sure that your martyrs and ours are the path to al-Quds [Jerusalem] until the day of clear victory.May Allah grant victory to those who support His cause, with sincerity, promise and truthfulness.Peace be upon the Chosen One, Mohammad, and upon his pure and virtuous Household and companions.